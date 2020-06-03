Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2615 Indian Forest - BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOME LOCATED IN THE MILLERS RANCH SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN & SPLIT BEDROOM CONCEPT. SEPARATE DINING AREA & LARGE OPEN LIVING AREA. GORGEOUS KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & ISLAND. REFRIGERATOR & GARAGE DOOR OPENER WILL REMAIN. CLOSE TO FORT SAM HOUSTON AND RANDOLPH AFB WITH EASY ACCESS TO IH-10 AND IH-35.



(RLNE3486561)