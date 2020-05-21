256 Lorenz Road

Amenities
Alamo Heights - 256 Lorenz Rd - Beautiful updated rental: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1575 sq ft, 2 car carport, tandem converted garage. Open floor plan, wood flooring throughout; fireplace in living room; ceiling fans; gas cooking; custom kitchen cabinets; solid counters; stainless steel appliances to include fridge; washer & dryer stay; garage will make a great home gym, office, or work space. Huge private backyard has a dog run, and separate room in garage. Walking distance to schools. Minutes from Quarry Shopping & Ft. Sam Military Base.
(RLNE5659220)