Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

256 Lorenz Road

Location

256 Lorenz Road, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
parking
garage
Alamo Heights - 256 Lorenz Rd - Beautiful updated rental: 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1575 sq ft, 2 car carport, tandem converted garage. Open floor plan, wood flooring throughout; fireplace in living room; ceiling fans; gas cooking; custom kitchen cabinets; solid counters; stainless steel appliances to include fridge; washer & dryer stay; garage will make a great home gym, office, or work space. Huge private backyard has a dog run, and separate room in garage. Walking distance to schools. Minutes from Quarry Shopping & Ft. Sam Military Base.

(RLNE5659220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
