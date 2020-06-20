All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

255 Cumberland RD

255 Cumberland Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

255 Cumberland Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78204
Collins Gardens

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
255 Cumberland RD Available 06/16/20 What a Diamond! - Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath with all new paint and appliances. Large kitchen with high ceilings. Great backyard space with a storage shed and plenty of parking.

(RLNE5857933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 Cumberland RD have any available units?
255 Cumberland RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 Cumberland RD have?
Some of 255 Cumberland RD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 Cumberland RD currently offering any rent specials?
255 Cumberland RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 Cumberland RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 Cumberland RD is pet friendly.
Does 255 Cumberland RD offer parking?
Yes, 255 Cumberland RD does offer parking.
Does 255 Cumberland RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 Cumberland RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 Cumberland RD have a pool?
No, 255 Cumberland RD does not have a pool.
Does 255 Cumberland RD have accessible units?
No, 255 Cumberland RD does not have accessible units.
Does 255 Cumberland RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 Cumberland RD has units with dishwashers.
