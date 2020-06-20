255 Cumberland Boulevard, San Antonio, TX 78204 Collins Gardens
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
255 Cumberland RD Available 06/16/20 What a Diamond! - Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath with all new paint and appliances. Large kitchen with high ceilings. Great backyard space with a storage shed and plenty of parking.
(RLNE5857933)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 255 Cumberland RD have any available units?
255 Cumberland RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.