San Antonio, TX
2542 BABCOCK RD
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

2542 BABCOCK RD

2542 Babcock Road · No Longer Available
Location

2542 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very cute Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath first floor. Ready for move in September 5th. Community pool. Covered assigned parking. Controlled access. Across from the medical center. Offered at all bills paid for $1100

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2542 BABCOCK RD have any available units?
2542 BABCOCK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2542 BABCOCK RD have?
Some of 2542 BABCOCK RD's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2542 BABCOCK RD currently offering any rent specials?
2542 BABCOCK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2542 BABCOCK RD pet-friendly?
No, 2542 BABCOCK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2542 BABCOCK RD offer parking?
Yes, 2542 BABCOCK RD offers parking.
Does 2542 BABCOCK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2542 BABCOCK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2542 BABCOCK RD have a pool?
Yes, 2542 BABCOCK RD has a pool.
Does 2542 BABCOCK RD have accessible units?
No, 2542 BABCOCK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2542 BABCOCK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2542 BABCOCK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
