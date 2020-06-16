Very cute Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath first floor. Ready for move in September 5th. Community pool. Covered assigned parking. Controlled access. Across from the medical center. Offered at all bills paid for $1100
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2542 BABCOCK RD have any available units?
