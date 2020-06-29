2539 Chestnut Bend, San Antonio, TX 78232 North Central Thousand Oaks
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
parking
garage
great location close to 281/thousand oaks saltillo tile in kitchen and breakfast area built in appliances and granite counters in kitchen lots of cabinet space hardwood flooring in vaulted ceiling living room large master suite and bath with double vanity located in coveted whisper hollow neighborhood ! GORGEOUS HOME
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2539 CHESTNUT BEND have any available units?
2539 CHESTNUT BEND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.