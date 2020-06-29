All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
2539 CHESTNUT BEND
2539 CHESTNUT BEND

2539 Chestnut Bend · No Longer Available
Location

2539 Chestnut Bend, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
great location close to 281/thousand oaks saltillo tile in kitchen and breakfast area built in appliances and granite counters in kitchen lots of cabinet space hardwood flooring in vaulted ceiling living room large master suite and bath with double vanity located in coveted whisper hollow neighborhood ! GORGEOUS HOME

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 CHESTNUT BEND have any available units?
2539 CHESTNUT BEND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 CHESTNUT BEND have?
Some of 2539 CHESTNUT BEND's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 CHESTNUT BEND currently offering any rent specials?
2539 CHESTNUT BEND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 CHESTNUT BEND pet-friendly?
No, 2539 CHESTNUT BEND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2539 CHESTNUT BEND offer parking?
Yes, 2539 CHESTNUT BEND offers parking.
Does 2539 CHESTNUT BEND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 CHESTNUT BEND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 CHESTNUT BEND have a pool?
No, 2539 CHESTNUT BEND does not have a pool.
Does 2539 CHESTNUT BEND have accessible units?
No, 2539 CHESTNUT BEND does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 CHESTNUT BEND have units with dishwashers?
No, 2539 CHESTNUT BEND does not have units with dishwashers.

