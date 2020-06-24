Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2527 Rimrock Trail
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM
1 of 15
2527 Rimrock Trail
2527 Rim Rock Trl
·
No Longer Available
Location
2527 Rim Rock Trl, San Antonio, TX 78251
Timber Ridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2527 Rim Rock Trail - BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME WITH COVERED PATIO ON APPROX. 1/4 OF AN ACRE CORNER LOT. THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOME IS NEAR SHOPPING AND JUST JEW MIN TO SEA WORLD.
(RLNE4873296)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2527 Rimrock Trail have any available units?
2527 Rimrock Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2527 Rimrock Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Rimrock Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Rimrock Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Rimrock Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2527 Rimrock Trail offer parking?
No, 2527 Rimrock Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2527 Rimrock Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Rimrock Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Rimrock Trail have a pool?
No, 2527 Rimrock Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Rimrock Trail have accessible units?
No, 2527 Rimrock Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Rimrock Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Rimrock Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Rimrock Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2527 Rimrock Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
