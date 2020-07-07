All apartments in San Antonio
2518 Grayson Way

2518 Grayson Way
Location

2518 Grayson Way, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Amenities

garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dff11400e2 ----

Min/Max Months: 24/24

*Two Bedroom, Two & A Half Baths Town Home * Wood Look Ceramic Tile Throughout Spacious Downstairs Living Areas*Appliances & Solid Counter Tops* Large Game/Family Room Upstairs W/ Carpet And Full Bathrooms W/ Separate Shower/Tub* Utility Room Downstairs* Two Car Garage*Move In 03/26/2019! Security Deposit $1775, Cleaning Deposit $300* 24 Month Lease Negotiable*
Breakfast Nook
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Living/Dining Room Combo
Stove
Utility Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Grayson Way have any available units?
2518 Grayson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Grayson Way have?
Some of 2518 Grayson Way's amenities include garage, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Grayson Way currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Grayson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Grayson Way pet-friendly?
No, 2518 Grayson Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2518 Grayson Way offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Grayson Way offers parking.
Does 2518 Grayson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Grayson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Grayson Way have a pool?
No, 2518 Grayson Way does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Grayson Way have accessible units?
No, 2518 Grayson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Grayson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 Grayson Way does not have units with dishwashers.

