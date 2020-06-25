2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST

Amenities
2 WEEKS FREE RENT FROM APPROVAL!*3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2086 sq ft Home. 9 ft Ceilings, Tile Floors down. New Carpets and Paint! Formal Dining Room. Open Kitchen w/Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Walk-in Pantry. Breakfast Nook, Living Room w/Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Game Room w/Built-in Desk, 3 Beds Up. Master Bed w/9ft Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio, Mature Trees, Shed. ASK FOR SUMMER LEASE TERM OPTION