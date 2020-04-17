2510 Wilderness Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home in desirable neighborhood centrally located with easy access to major freeways. An open floor concept boasts great room with high ceilings, stunning rock fireplace, and beautiful engineered wood floors. Updated light fixtures and bathrooms. Berber carpeting in bedrooms. Double pane energy efficient windows including back door, faux wood blinds throughout. Beautifully landscaped yards with red and live oaks to create shade. Voluntary HOA membership and yard care provided. Alon Market & shopping near by.