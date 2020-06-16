All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM

2510 W MISTLETOE AVE

2510 W Mistletoe Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2510 W Mistletoe Ave, San Antonio, TX 78228
Jefferson

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Clean 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with wood flooring. Master Bedroom has full bathroom. Eat-in Kitchen with breakfast area, family is open to dining, large laundry room, oversized laundry, covered porch, large patio with storage building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE have any available units?
2510 W MISTLETOE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE have?
Some of 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2510 W MISTLETOE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE offers parking.
Does 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE have a pool?
No, 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2510 W MISTLETOE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
