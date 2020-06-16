2510 W Mistletoe Ave, San Antonio, TX 78228 Jefferson
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Clean 3 bedroom 2 Bath home with wood flooring. Master Bedroom has full bathroom. Eat-in Kitchen with breakfast area, family is open to dining, large laundry room, oversized laundry, covered porch, large patio with storage building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
