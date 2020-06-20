25 WORTHSHAM DR

Amenities
Tucked away inside the prestigious Dominion Sub/Featuring exquisite & sophisticated upgrades you quest in a new custom home. Extensively renovated, including new metal roof/new appliances/AC/hardware/tubs/sinks & more. Easy layout, designer lighting & details throughout. Luxury Resort Style-master suite & master bath, marble tile/surfaces, wood floors, quartz kitchen coutertops. basement cellar for your own wine tasting experience at home. Outdoor entertainment space perfect for relaxing & entertainment.