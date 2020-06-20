All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:17 AM

25 WORTHSHAM DR

25 Worthsham Drive · (210) 323-8753
Location

25 Worthsham Drive, San Antonio, TX 78257
Dominion

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tucked away inside the prestigious Dominion Sub/Featuring exquisite & sophisticated upgrades you quest in a new custom home. Extensively renovated, including new metal roof/new appliances/AC/hardware/tubs/sinks & more. Easy layout, designer lighting & details throughout. Luxury Resort Style-master suite & master bath, marble tile/surfaces, wood floors, quartz kitchen coutertops. basement cellar for your own wine tasting experience at home. Outdoor entertainment space perfect for relaxing & entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 WORTHSHAM DR have any available units?
25 WORTHSHAM DR has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 25 WORTHSHAM DR have?
Some of 25 WORTHSHAM DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 WORTHSHAM DR currently offering any rent specials?
25 WORTHSHAM DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 WORTHSHAM DR pet-friendly?
No, 25 WORTHSHAM DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 25 WORTHSHAM DR offer parking?
Yes, 25 WORTHSHAM DR does offer parking.
Does 25 WORTHSHAM DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 WORTHSHAM DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 WORTHSHAM DR have a pool?
No, 25 WORTHSHAM DR does not have a pool.
Does 25 WORTHSHAM DR have accessible units?
No, 25 WORTHSHAM DR does not have accessible units.
Does 25 WORTHSHAM DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 WORTHSHAM DR does not have units with dishwashers.
