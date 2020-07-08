248 Clifford Court, San Antonio, TX 78210 Riverside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled unit. Completely NEW - Property Id: 288531
Gorgeous Unit. Completely remodeled. All new flooring. All new Shaker kitchen cabinets. Granite kitchen/bathroom counters. All new vanities in both bathrooms. 10 foot ceilings Privet fenced-in yard. Best value in this quite neighborhood.
Close to downtown. Close to mall. Close to I37. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288531 Property Id 288531
(RLNE5812138)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 248 Clifford CT 2 have any available units?
248 Clifford CT 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.