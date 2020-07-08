All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 248 Clifford CT 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
248 Clifford CT 2
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

248 Clifford CT 2

248 Clifford Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

248 Clifford Court, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful remodeled unit. Completely NEW - Property Id: 288531

Gorgeous Unit. Completely remodeled. All new flooring. All new Shaker kitchen cabinets. Granite kitchen/bathroom counters. All new vanities in both bathrooms. 10 foot ceilings Privet fenced-in yard. Best value in this quite neighborhood.

Close to downtown. Close to mall. Close to I37.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288531
Property Id 288531

(RLNE5812138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Clifford CT 2 have any available units?
248 Clifford CT 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 248 Clifford CT 2 have?
Some of 248 Clifford CT 2's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Clifford CT 2 currently offering any rent specials?
248 Clifford CT 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Clifford CT 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Clifford CT 2 is pet friendly.
Does 248 Clifford CT 2 offer parking?
No, 248 Clifford CT 2 does not offer parking.
Does 248 Clifford CT 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Clifford CT 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Clifford CT 2 have a pool?
No, 248 Clifford CT 2 does not have a pool.
Does 248 Clifford CT 2 have accessible units?
No, 248 Clifford CT 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Clifford CT 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 248 Clifford CT 2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Tom Pawel Village
14785 Omicron Dr
San Antonio, TX 78245
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
Encore 281
24442 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio