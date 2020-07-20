All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 16 2020 at 11:15 PM

24703 FARADAY

24703 Faraday · No Longer Available
Location

24703 Faraday, San Antonio, TX 78257

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
sauna
game room
BEAUTIFUL POOL AND SPA WITH HILL COUNTRY VIEWS INCLUDES A 2 CAR GARAGE PLUS A SINGLE CAR GARAGE... PRIVATE OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS COULD ALSO SERVE AS A BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH ...GAME ROOM... MEDIA ROOM..... GOURMET KITCHEN... LUXURY MASTER BATH... ROD IRON STAIRCASE..FORMAL DINING ROOM W/STEPPED UP CEILING ... PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED...CORNER LOT...MANY NICE AMENITIES AND A GUARDED ENTRY...CLOSE TO LA CANTERA...THE RIM...MAJOR EMPLOYERS AND THE EXPRESSWAY...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24703 FARADAY have any available units?
24703 FARADAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 24703 FARADAY have?
Some of 24703 FARADAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24703 FARADAY currently offering any rent specials?
24703 FARADAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24703 FARADAY pet-friendly?
No, 24703 FARADAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 24703 FARADAY offer parking?
Yes, 24703 FARADAY offers parking.
Does 24703 FARADAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24703 FARADAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24703 FARADAY have a pool?
Yes, 24703 FARADAY has a pool.
Does 24703 FARADAY have accessible units?
No, 24703 FARADAY does not have accessible units.
Does 24703 FARADAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 24703 FARADAY does not have units with dishwashers.
