24703 FARADAY

BEAUTIFUL POOL AND SPA WITH HILL COUNTRY VIEWS INCLUDES A 2 CAR GARAGE PLUS A SINGLE CAR GARAGE... PRIVATE OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS COULD ALSO SERVE AS A BEDROOM WITH FULL BATH ...GAME ROOM... MEDIA ROOM..... GOURMET KITCHEN... LUXURY MASTER BATH... ROD IRON STAIRCASE..FORMAL DINING ROOM W/STEPPED UP CEILING ... PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED...CORNER LOT...MANY NICE AMENITIES AND A GUARDED ENTRY...CLOSE TO LA CANTERA...THE RIM...MAJOR EMPLOYERS AND THE EXPRESSWAY...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
