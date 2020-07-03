This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a very large corner lot with a large backyard and covered patio, plus trees! It has newly tiled floors and remodeled bathrooms...just waiting for its new occupant(s)!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 247 LANARK DR have any available units?
247 LANARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.