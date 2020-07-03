All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 247 LANARK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
247 LANARK DR
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:50 PM

247 LANARK DR

247 Lanark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

247 Lanark Drive, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a very large corner lot with a large backyard and covered patio, plus trees! It has newly tiled floors and remodeled bathrooms...just waiting for its new occupant(s)!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 LANARK DR have any available units?
247 LANARK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 247 LANARK DR currently offering any rent specials?
247 LANARK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 LANARK DR pet-friendly?
No, 247 LANARK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 247 LANARK DR offer parking?
No, 247 LANARK DR does not offer parking.
Does 247 LANARK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 LANARK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 LANARK DR have a pool?
No, 247 LANARK DR does not have a pool.
Does 247 LANARK DR have accessible units?
No, 247 LANARK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 247 LANARK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 LANARK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 LANARK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 LANARK DR does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
The Abbey at Stone Oak
20659 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio