All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 246 Stolnet St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
246 Stolnet St
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

246 Stolnet St

246 Stolnet Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

246 Stolnet Street, San Antonio, TX 78220
Eastwood Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ADDRESS: 246 Stolnet St San Antonio, TX 78220

Call or Text to view: 210.239.7903

3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms
1230 Square Feet

$925 Monthly Rent
$925 Security Deposit

$50 Application Fee per Adult over 18

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
Monthly income of $2800 or more
Must verify good rental history

No Felons or sex offenders

No evictions or broken leases

Bad Credit is OK with good income + good rent history.

Each adult over 18 should complete an application

Call or Text to view: 210.239.7903

(RLNE4873653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Stolnet St have any available units?
246 Stolnet St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Stolnet St have?
Some of 246 Stolnet St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Stolnet St currently offering any rent specials?
246 Stolnet St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Stolnet St pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Stolnet St is pet friendly.
Does 246 Stolnet St offer parking?
Yes, 246 Stolnet St offers parking.
Does 246 Stolnet St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Stolnet St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Stolnet St have a pool?
No, 246 Stolnet St does not have a pool.
Does 246 Stolnet St have accessible units?
No, 246 Stolnet St does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Stolnet St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 Stolnet St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Joseph at Huebner
11660 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Oakdell Way Townhomes
6020 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio