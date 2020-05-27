Rent Calculator
2434 Crown Hollow
2434 Crown Hollow
2434 Crown Hollow
No Longer Available
Location
2434 Crown Hollow, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
patio / balcony
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cozy 2bd/2bth Garden home. Newly painted and brand new carpet. Desirable location. Minutes from food, shopping, Seaword and Lackland AFB. 24 month lease required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2434 Crown Hollow have any available units?
2434 Crown Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2434 Crown Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
2434 Crown Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 Crown Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 2434 Crown Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2434 Crown Hollow offer parking?
No, 2434 Crown Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 2434 Crown Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2434 Crown Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 Crown Hollow have a pool?
No, 2434 Crown Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 2434 Crown Hollow have accessible units?
No, 2434 Crown Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 Crown Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 2434 Crown Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2434 Crown Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 2434 Crown Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
