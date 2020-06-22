Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2426 NW 36TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2426 NW 36TH ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2426 NW 36TH ST
2426 Northwest 36th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2426 Northwest 36th Street, San Antonio, TX 78228
Woodlawn Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
WOW. 1 Story home near the St Marys and downtown! This well-maintained 1 story gets lots of natural light and has flooring, new interior & exterior paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2426 NW 36TH ST have any available units?
2426 NW 36TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2426 NW 36TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2426 NW 36TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 NW 36TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 2426 NW 36TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2426 NW 36TH ST offer parking?
No, 2426 NW 36TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 2426 NW 36TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 NW 36TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 NW 36TH ST have a pool?
No, 2426 NW 36TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2426 NW 36TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2426 NW 36TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 NW 36TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 NW 36TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 NW 36TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2426 NW 36TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Parc at Wall Street
11700 Wallstreet
San Antonio, TX 78230
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Abacus Alamo Ranch
11788 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253
Regency at Stone Oak
25675 Overlook Pky
San Antonio, TX 78260
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio