2419 S Presa St
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:49 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2419 S Presa St
2419 South Presa Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2419 South Presa Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Studio fully remodeled. Fridge Included. Water Included. Ready to Move In! Pet fee: $250 non-refundable. Deposit: $500 Request the Video tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2419 S Presa St have any available units?
2419 S Presa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2419 S Presa St have?
Some of 2419 S Presa St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2419 S Presa St currently offering any rent specials?
2419 S Presa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 S Presa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 S Presa St is pet friendly.
Does 2419 S Presa St offer parking?
No, 2419 S Presa St does not offer parking.
Does 2419 S Presa St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 S Presa St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 S Presa St have a pool?
No, 2419 S Presa St does not have a pool.
Does 2419 S Presa St have accessible units?
No, 2419 S Presa St does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 S Presa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2419 S Presa St does not have units with dishwashers.
