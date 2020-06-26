241 W Norwood Ct #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

OLMOS PARK TERRACE DUPLEX - Great Upstairs Duplex Unit in Highly-Desirable Olmos Park Terrace * Fantastic Location Close to Trinity, UIW, SAC * Minutes to I-10, Hwy-281, Shopping, Restaurants, & Entertainment * Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Living & Bedrooms * Nicely-Sized Kitchen w/ Appliances Included, Gas Cooking * Great Tilework in Bathroom * Huge Walk-Out Deck & Front Balcony * Washer/Dryer Connections Outside Kitchen * Unit Includes 2 Parking Spots Behind Building, Storage Closet at Top of Staircase



