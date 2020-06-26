All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 241 W Norwood Ct #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
241 W Norwood Ct #2
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

241 W Norwood Ct #2

241 West Norwood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

241 West Norwood Court, San Antonio, TX 78212

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
OLMOS PARK TERRACE DUPLEX - Great Upstairs Duplex Unit in Highly-Desirable Olmos Park Terrace * Fantastic Location Close to Trinity, UIW, SAC * Minutes to I-10, Hwy-281, Shopping, Restaurants, & Entertainment * Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Living & Bedrooms * Nicely-Sized Kitchen w/ Appliances Included, Gas Cooking * Great Tilework in Bathroom * Huge Walk-Out Deck & Front Balcony * Washer/Dryer Connections Outside Kitchen * Unit Includes 2 Parking Spots Behind Building, Storage Closet at Top of Staircase

(RLNE5105393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 W Norwood Ct #2 have any available units?
241 W Norwood Ct #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 W Norwood Ct #2 have?
Some of 241 W Norwood Ct #2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 W Norwood Ct #2 currently offering any rent specials?
241 W Norwood Ct #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 W Norwood Ct #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 W Norwood Ct #2 is pet friendly.
Does 241 W Norwood Ct #2 offer parking?
Yes, 241 W Norwood Ct #2 offers parking.
Does 241 W Norwood Ct #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 241 W Norwood Ct #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 W Norwood Ct #2 have a pool?
No, 241 W Norwood Ct #2 does not have a pool.
Does 241 W Norwood Ct #2 have accessible units?
No, 241 W Norwood Ct #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 241 W Norwood Ct #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 W Norwood Ct #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Escalante
1540 W Bitters Rd
San Antonio, TX 78248
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Turtle Creek Vista Apartments
3629 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201
Heritage Oaks at Brooks
216 Claggett St
San Antonio, TX 78235

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio