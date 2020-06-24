2403 Elmendorf

Amenities

Villas at Woodlawn Lake - Very cute fully furnished all bills paid ABP (water, electric, cable and internet) studio in 1 story triplex. We have just added a laundry room with king size washer and dryer for the 3 studios to use. This remains locked and only our guests have the code and key to get in. Clean and cozy 290 square foot villa. Private entrance, no common areas. grocery store just blocks away. Conveniently located just a few blocks from the Deco District, 3.5 mls from downtown and Riverwalk, 5.5 mls from the popular Pearl Brewery District and 7.5 mls from the medical center. Also located less than 500 feet (walking distance) from Woodlawn Lake/Park and pool (free neighborhood amenity) and walking trails . This is perfect for traveling nurses, corporate/professional travelers or just a nice vacation get-away. This is turn-key. All you need is your suitcase! Deposit $300. One time cleaning fee $50. Call Jule for more info.