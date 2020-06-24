All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 22 2019 at 8:54 AM

2403 Elmendorf

2403 N Elmendorf · No Longer Available
Location

2403 N Elmendorf, San Antonio, TX 78201
Woodlawn Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
Villas at Woodlawn Lake - Very cute fully furnished all bills paid ABP (water, electric, cable and internet) studio in 1 story triplex. We have just added a laundry room with king size washer and dryer for the 3 studios to use. This remains locked and only our guests have the code and key to get in. Clean and cozy 290 square foot villa. Private entrance, no common areas. grocery store just blocks away. Conveniently located just a few blocks from the Deco District, 3.5 mls from downtown and Riverwalk, 5.5 mls from the popular Pearl Brewery District and 7.5 mls from the medical center. Also located less than 500 feet (walking distance) from Woodlawn Lake/Park and pool (free neighborhood amenity) and walking trails . This is perfect for traveling nurses, corporate/professional travelers or just a nice vacation get-away. This is turn-key. All you need is your suitcase! Deposit $300. One time cleaning fee $50. Call Jule for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Elmendorf have any available units?
2403 Elmendorf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Elmendorf have?
Some of 2403 Elmendorf's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Elmendorf currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Elmendorf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Elmendorf pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Elmendorf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2403 Elmendorf offer parking?
No, 2403 Elmendorf does not offer parking.
Does 2403 Elmendorf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 Elmendorf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Elmendorf have a pool?
Yes, 2403 Elmendorf has a pool.
Does 2403 Elmendorf have accessible units?
No, 2403 Elmendorf does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Elmendorf have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Elmendorf does not have units with dishwashers.
