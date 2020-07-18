2401 WYOMING ST

2401 Wyoming Street, San Antonio, TX 78203 Arena District
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Freshly painted 2 Bedroom 1 bath home. Home sits on a large corner lot, wrap around front porch. Ceiling fans and two window units. Fully fenced. Clean and neat and ready to go. New stove and two window AC units included
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
