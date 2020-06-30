Rent Calculator
Last updated January 24 2020 at 10:18 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
239 PIMA ST
239 Pima Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
239 Pima Street, San Antonio, TX 78211
Amenities
new construction
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex. All ceramic tile. Central heat and air. Move in ready. This unit is on the second floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 239 PIMA ST have any available units?
239 PIMA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 239 PIMA ST currently offering any rent specials?
239 PIMA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 PIMA ST pet-friendly?
No, 239 PIMA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 239 PIMA ST offer parking?
No, 239 PIMA ST does not offer parking.
Does 239 PIMA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 PIMA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 PIMA ST have a pool?
No, 239 PIMA ST does not have a pool.
Does 239 PIMA ST have accessible units?
No, 239 PIMA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 239 PIMA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 PIMA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 PIMA ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 239 PIMA ST has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
