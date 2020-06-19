All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

239 CENTER STREET

239 N Center St · No Longer Available
Location

239 N Center St, San Antonio, TX 78203
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 CENTER STREET have any available units?
239 CENTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 239 CENTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
239 CENTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 CENTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 239 CENTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 239 CENTER STREET offer parking?
No, 239 CENTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 239 CENTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 CENTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 CENTER STREET have a pool?
No, 239 CENTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 239 CENTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 239 CENTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 239 CENTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 CENTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 CENTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 CENTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
