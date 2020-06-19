Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 239 CENTER STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
239 CENTER STREET
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
239 CENTER STREET
239 N Center St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Downtown San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
239 N Center St, San Antonio, TX 78203
Downtown San Antonio
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 239 CENTER STREET have any available units?
239 CENTER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 239 CENTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
239 CENTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 CENTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 239 CENTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 239 CENTER STREET offer parking?
No, 239 CENTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 239 CENTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 CENTER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 CENTER STREET have a pool?
No, 239 CENTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 239 CENTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 239 CENTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 239 CENTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 CENTER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 CENTER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 CENTER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Saddle Ridge
5711 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Rise
4300 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Allena
1004 Allena Drive
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Tribute at the Rim
5810 Worth Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78257
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio