All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 238 MARCHMONT LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
238 MARCHMONT LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

238 MARCHMONT LN

238 Marchmont Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
North Central
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

238 Marchmont Lane, San Antonio, TX 78213
North Central

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Nice clean home with big shed, carpet in bedrooms. Carport covers 2 cars side by side. NEISD schools located near downtown, NS Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 MARCHMONT LN have any available units?
238 MARCHMONT LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 238 MARCHMONT LN currently offering any rent specials?
238 MARCHMONT LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 MARCHMONT LN pet-friendly?
No, 238 MARCHMONT LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 238 MARCHMONT LN offer parking?
Yes, 238 MARCHMONT LN offers parking.
Does 238 MARCHMONT LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 MARCHMONT LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 MARCHMONT LN have a pool?
No, 238 MARCHMONT LN does not have a pool.
Does 238 MARCHMONT LN have accessible units?
No, 238 MARCHMONT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 238 MARCHMONT LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 MARCHMONT LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 MARCHMONT LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 MARCHMONT LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Mirabella
1955 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Moxie
901 ackson Keller Drive - 901
San Antonio, TX 78213
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street
San Antonio, TX 78216
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238
Infinity at the Rim Apartments
18130 Talavera Rdg
San Antonio, TX 78257
Aberdeen Acres
236 Deerwood Drive
San Antonio, TX 78209
Celeste at La Cantera
6107 Via La Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio