Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:51 PM

238 Hawthorne

238 Hawthorne · No Longer Available
Location

238 Hawthorne, San Antonio, TX 78214

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d295b903d ---- This home is MOVE IN READY!! Two Bedroom with one bath located off I-35 minutes from downtown. This home features no carpet throughout, a separate utility room, and large fenced yard! The kitchen includes a stove/oven.The home was recently painted and has central A/C! This home will not last long! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Close To Downtown No Carpet Off Street Parking Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Two Bedrooms Washer & Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Hawthorne have any available units?
238 Hawthorne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 Hawthorne have?
Some of 238 Hawthorne's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
238 Hawthorne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Hawthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 Hawthorne is pet friendly.
Does 238 Hawthorne offer parking?
Yes, 238 Hawthorne offers parking.
Does 238 Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Hawthorne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Hawthorne have a pool?
No, 238 Hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does 238 Hawthorne have accessible units?
No, 238 Hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Hawthorne does not have units with dishwashers.

