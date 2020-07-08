238 Hawthorne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8d295b903d ---- This home is MOVE IN READY!! Two Bedroom with one bath located off I-35 minutes from downtown. This home features no carpet throughout, a separate utility room, and large fenced yard! The kitchen includes a stove/oven.The home was recently painted and has central A/C! This home will not last long! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Close To Downtown No Carpet Off Street Parking Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Two Bedrooms Washer & Dryer Connections