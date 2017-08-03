Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 238 COVINA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
238 COVINA AVE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:45 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
238 COVINA AVE
238 Covina Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
238 Covina Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78218
General Kruger
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient access to freeways, shopping, dining, Fort Sam Houston, and less than 15 minutes from Downtown San Antonio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 238 COVINA AVE have any available units?
238 COVINA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 238 COVINA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
238 COVINA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 COVINA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 238 COVINA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 238 COVINA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 238 COVINA AVE offers parking.
Does 238 COVINA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 COVINA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 COVINA AVE have a pool?
No, 238 COVINA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 238 COVINA AVE have accessible units?
No, 238 COVINA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 238 COVINA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 COVINA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 COVINA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 COVINA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County
Williamson County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio