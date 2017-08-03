All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 238 COVINA AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
238 COVINA AVE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:45 AM

238 COVINA AVE

238 Covina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

238 Covina Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78218
General Kruger

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Convenient access to freeways, shopping, dining, Fort Sam Houston, and less than 15 minutes from Downtown San Antonio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 COVINA AVE have any available units?
238 COVINA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 238 COVINA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
238 COVINA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 COVINA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 238 COVINA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 238 COVINA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 238 COVINA AVE offers parking.
Does 238 COVINA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 COVINA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 COVINA AVE have a pool?
No, 238 COVINA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 238 COVINA AVE have accessible units?
No, 238 COVINA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 238 COVINA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 COVINA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 238 COVINA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 238 COVINA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Atlee
402 Holland Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Rosillo Creek Apartments
5239 Eisenhauer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78218
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Agora Stone Oak
1207 Agora Palms Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio