23603 Last Run

Amenities
~Beautiful Sitterle home on a cul-de-sac lot in The Heights @ Stone Oak~Versatile floorplan w/master BR + 2nd BR/bath on the 1st floor, & the 3rd BR/bath + gameroom are upstairs~Spacious living/dining combo w/wood floors, vaulted ceilings~The kitchen is a chef's delight, with granite countertops, gas cooking, breakfast bar~All appliances, including the refrigerator, washer, & dryer remain~Water softener & sprinkler system~Gated community w/guard, pool, sports court, jogging trails~NEISD schools, Reagan HS~