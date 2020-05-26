All apartments in San Antonio
23603 Last Run
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

23603 Last Run

23603 Last Run · (210) 695-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23603 Last Run, San Antonio, TX 78260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2238 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
~Beautiful Sitterle home on a cul-de-sac lot in The Heights @ Stone Oak~Versatile floorplan w/master BR + 2nd BR/bath on the 1st floor, & the 3rd BR/bath + gameroom are upstairs~Spacious living/dining combo w/wood floors, vaulted ceilings~The kitchen is a chef's delight, with granite countertops, gas cooking, breakfast bar~All appliances, including the refrigerator, washer, & dryer remain~Water softener & sprinkler system~Gated community w/guard, pool, sports court, jogging trails~NEISD schools, Reagan HS~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23603 Last Run have any available units?
23603 Last Run has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23603 Last Run have?
Some of 23603 Last Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23603 Last Run currently offering any rent specials?
23603 Last Run isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23603 Last Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 23603 Last Run is pet friendly.
Does 23603 Last Run offer parking?
Yes, 23603 Last Run does offer parking.
Does 23603 Last Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23603 Last Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23603 Last Run have a pool?
Yes, 23603 Last Run has a pool.
Does 23603 Last Run have accessible units?
No, 23603 Last Run does not have accessible units.
Does 23603 Last Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23603 Last Run has units with dishwashers.
