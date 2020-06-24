23511 Woodlawn Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful McMillin home in the gated community of Cliffs of Cibolo. Features 4 large bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms w/ secondary bedroom down. Open floor plan w/ high ceilings, granite island kitchen opens up to family room. Separate dining room. Spacious master bedroom includes sitting area w/ wet bar and fireplace. Master bathroom w/ his & her customized walk in closets. Huge covered patio/deck overlooking private yard (greenbelt) is great for entertaining family & friends. Fridge, washer, dryer included.