San Antonio, TX
23511 Woodlawn Ridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

23511 Woodlawn Ridge

23511 Woodlawn Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

23511 Woodlawn Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful McMillin home in the gated community of Cliffs of Cibolo. Features 4 large bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms w/ secondary bedroom down. Open floor plan w/ high ceilings, granite island kitchen opens up to family room. Separate dining room. Spacious master bedroom includes sitting area w/ wet bar and fireplace. Master bathroom w/ his & her customized walk in closets. Huge covered patio/deck overlooking private yard (greenbelt) is great for entertaining family & friends. Fridge, washer, dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23511 Woodlawn Ridge have any available units?
23511 Woodlawn Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23511 Woodlawn Ridge have?
Some of 23511 Woodlawn Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23511 Woodlawn Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
23511 Woodlawn Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23511 Woodlawn Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 23511 Woodlawn Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23511 Woodlawn Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 23511 Woodlawn Ridge offers parking.
Does 23511 Woodlawn Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23511 Woodlawn Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23511 Woodlawn Ridge have a pool?
No, 23511 Woodlawn Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 23511 Woodlawn Ridge have accessible units?
No, 23511 Woodlawn Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 23511 Woodlawn Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 23511 Woodlawn Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
