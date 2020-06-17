All apartments in San Antonio
235 Kelsey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

235 Kelsey Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78211
Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit available in San Antonio! This cozy apartment is perfect and has a great location close to IH-35 and shopping areas! Apply online https://brianbenjers.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 have any available units?
235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 offers parking.
Does 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Kelsey Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
