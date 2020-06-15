All apartments in San Antonio
234 KAREN LN
234 KAREN LN

234 Karen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

234 Karen Lane, San Antonio, TX 78209
Willshire Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A stucco Facade and a dense Lush StAugustine Lawn Greet you to thi INCREDIBLY UNIQUE 3/2 ! Gleaming Hardwood and Saltillo Floors*2 FP's*Imaginative Window coverings (Wood Blinds, Tweed Curtains)*Granite/Stainless Kit w/open counter Bar*Energy Efficient Double Pane Windows and Atrium Doors*Interior French Doors to Cheery Sunroom w/skylights slope ceiling and Pet Door*Both Baths have BRIGHT glassblock shower stalls & marble sinktops*ENTIRE 2nd FLOOR IS MBR w/stud,2walk-ins & doors to the WRAPAROUND BALCONY !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 KAREN LN have any available units?
234 KAREN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 KAREN LN have?
Some of 234 KAREN LN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 KAREN LN currently offering any rent specials?
234 KAREN LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 KAREN LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 234 KAREN LN is pet friendly.
Does 234 KAREN LN offer parking?
No, 234 KAREN LN does not offer parking.
Does 234 KAREN LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 KAREN LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 KAREN LN have a pool?
No, 234 KAREN LN does not have a pool.
Does 234 KAREN LN have accessible units?
No, 234 KAREN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 234 KAREN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 KAREN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
