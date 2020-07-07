All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

234 Belfast Dr

234 Belfast Drive · No Longer Available
Location

234 Belfast Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently updated home in desired AHISD! 2 bed 1 bath home located on quiet oversized corner lot. Easy access to 410, 281, 35, downtown and minutes from the airport! This home is also listed for sale under MLS number 1348030 for $169,990.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Belfast Dr have any available units?
234 Belfast Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 234 Belfast Dr currently offering any rent specials?
234 Belfast Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Belfast Dr pet-friendly?
No, 234 Belfast Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 234 Belfast Dr offer parking?
No, 234 Belfast Dr does not offer parking.
Does 234 Belfast Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Belfast Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Belfast Dr have a pool?
No, 234 Belfast Dr does not have a pool.
Does 234 Belfast Dr have accessible units?
No, 234 Belfast Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Belfast Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Belfast Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Belfast Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Belfast Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
