Recently updated home in desired AHISD! 2 bed 1 bath home located on quiet oversized corner lot. Easy access to 410, 281, 35, downtown and minutes from the airport! This home is also listed for sale under MLS number 1348030 for $169,990.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 234 Belfast Dr have any available units?
234 Belfast Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.