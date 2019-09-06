Rent Calculator
Last updated May 13 2019 at 1:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2338 Frontier Trail
2338 Frontier Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
2338 Frontier Trail, San Antonio, TX 78251
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath and 2 eating areas. Fresh paint inside, wood flooring in formal dining and living room, tile in all wet areas and breakfast area, recently replaced carpet in all bedrooms
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2338 Frontier Trail have any available units?
2338 Frontier Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2338 Frontier Trail have?
Some of 2338 Frontier Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2338 Frontier Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Frontier Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Frontier Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2338 Frontier Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2338 Frontier Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Frontier Trail offers parking.
Does 2338 Frontier Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 Frontier Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Frontier Trail have a pool?
No, 2338 Frontier Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Frontier Trail have accessible units?
No, 2338 Frontier Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Frontier Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 Frontier Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
