Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2323 Moss Terrace
2323 Moss Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
2323 Moss Terrace, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Adorable home in an established neighborhood. open floor plan, Spacious bedrooms, lots of storage privacy w fence with mature trees.
(RLNE5346985)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2323 Moss Terrace have any available units?
2323 Moss Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2323 Moss Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Moss Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Moss Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 Moss Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2323 Moss Terrace offer parking?
No, 2323 Moss Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2323 Moss Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Moss Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Moss Terrace have a pool?
No, 2323 Moss Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Moss Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2323 Moss Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Moss Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 Moss Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2323 Moss Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2323 Moss Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
