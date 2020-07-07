All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:25 PM

2319 Elva Forest

2319 Elva Forest · No Longer Available
Location

2319 Elva Forest, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath 1863 sq ft Single Story Home. Neutral Colors, Blinds, 10 ft Ceilings throughout. Formal Dining Room. Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Large Living Room. Huge Master Bedroom Split from other bedrooms for added Privacy, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio perfect for BBQs. Community Pool, Playground, Jogging Trail. Close to 410, Medical Center, Lackland AFB, 151, Sea World.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Elva Forest have any available units?
2319 Elva Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Elva Forest have?
Some of 2319 Elva Forest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Elva Forest currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Elva Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Elva Forest pet-friendly?
No, 2319 Elva Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2319 Elva Forest offer parking?
Yes, 2319 Elva Forest offers parking.
Does 2319 Elva Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Elva Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Elva Forest have a pool?
Yes, 2319 Elva Forest has a pool.
Does 2319 Elva Forest have accessible units?
No, 2319 Elva Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Elva Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 Elva Forest has units with dishwashers.

