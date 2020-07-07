2319 Elva Forest

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath 1863 sq ft Single Story Home. Neutral Colors, Blinds, 10 ft Ceilings throughout. Formal Dining Room. Open Kitchen w/Breakfast Bar, Breakfast Nook, Gas Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher. Large Living Room. Huge Master Bedroom Split from other bedrooms for added Privacy, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio perfect for BBQs. Community Pool, Playground, Jogging Trail. Close to 410, Medical Center, Lackland AFB, 151, Sea World.