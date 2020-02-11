Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2317 Encino Crossing St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2317 Encino Crossing St
2317 Encino Crossing
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2317 Encino Crossing, San Antonio, TX 78259
Encino Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great one story with open floor plan in Encino Park. Pets are approved on a case by case basis from the owner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2317 Encino Crossing St have any available units?
2317 Encino Crossing St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2317 Encino Crossing St currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Encino Crossing St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Encino Crossing St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Encino Crossing St is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Encino Crossing St offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Encino Crossing St offers parking.
Does 2317 Encino Crossing St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Encino Crossing St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Encino Crossing St have a pool?
No, 2317 Encino Crossing St does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Encino Crossing St have accessible units?
No, 2317 Encino Crossing St does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Encino Crossing St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 Encino Crossing St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2317 Encino Crossing St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2317 Encino Crossing St does not have units with air conditioning.
