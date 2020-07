Amenities

Very spacious and a must see right in the heart of the Fredericksburg and the I-10 area! This Two bedroom, one bath has washer and dryer connections. The open horse-shoe Kitchen allows easy access to conversations in the dinning room. Fully tiled shower with unique design. This is one of three units on the property where water and electric are allocated. With the high ceilings, you will enjoy calling this apartment home. Don't let this place pass you by.