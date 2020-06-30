All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 23114 SUMMERS DREAM.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
23114 SUMMERS DREAM
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:35 AM

23114 SUMMERS DREAM

23114 Summers Dream · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23114 Summers Dream, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
hot tub
sauna
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
One owner impeccable !!One of a kind Custom built home! 3 Car Garage w/lots of built-ins .. Guard gated at Sonterra !! top rated schools in NEISD !! Awesome 4 bed,4.5 baths +study/office. Features the finest in materials & craftsmanship!! Awesome Backyard for a relax & private gatherings including gazebos, outdoor kitchen, terrace, water fountain & beautiful landscape, Perfect for entertaining!!!Master bedroom downstairs w/huge Bath & walking closet. 2 bed 2 bath + game room upstairs. Includes gym & Sauna

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23114 SUMMERS DREAM have any available units?
23114 SUMMERS DREAM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23114 SUMMERS DREAM have?
Some of 23114 SUMMERS DREAM's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23114 SUMMERS DREAM currently offering any rent specials?
23114 SUMMERS DREAM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23114 SUMMERS DREAM pet-friendly?
No, 23114 SUMMERS DREAM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23114 SUMMERS DREAM offer parking?
Yes, 23114 SUMMERS DREAM offers parking.
Does 23114 SUMMERS DREAM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23114 SUMMERS DREAM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23114 SUMMERS DREAM have a pool?
No, 23114 SUMMERS DREAM does not have a pool.
Does 23114 SUMMERS DREAM have accessible units?
No, 23114 SUMMERS DREAM does not have accessible units.
Does 23114 SUMMERS DREAM have units with dishwashers?
No, 23114 SUMMERS DREAM does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Cresta Bella
19702 Bella Loma Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Summit of Thousand Oaks
1550 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78232
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228
The Henry B
11530 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio