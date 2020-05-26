All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 231 MONTFORT DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
231 MONTFORT DR
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:14 AM

231 MONTFORT DR

231 Montfort Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

231 Montfort Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location! Location! Centrally located house that was recently renovated... NO CARPET ANYWHERE! huge backyard, open floor plan. Newly renovated bathrooms. freshly painted... this house has lot to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 MONTFORT DR have any available units?
231 MONTFORT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 231 MONTFORT DR currently offering any rent specials?
231 MONTFORT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 MONTFORT DR pet-friendly?
No, 231 MONTFORT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 231 MONTFORT DR offer parking?
Yes, 231 MONTFORT DR offers parking.
Does 231 MONTFORT DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 MONTFORT DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 MONTFORT DR have a pool?
No, 231 MONTFORT DR does not have a pool.
Does 231 MONTFORT DR have accessible units?
No, 231 MONTFORT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 231 MONTFORT DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 MONTFORT DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 MONTFORT DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 MONTFORT DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
District at Medical Center
5114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209
El Mirador
3518 Grant Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78201
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio