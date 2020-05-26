Location! Location! Location! Centrally located house that was recently renovated... NO CARPET ANYWHERE! huge backyard, open floor plan. Newly renovated bathrooms. freshly painted... this house has lot to offer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 231 MONTFORT DR have any available units?
231 MONTFORT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.