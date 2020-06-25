231 Laddie Pl - This cozy 3 bed/1 bath home offers a large open living area, spacious kitchen, and gorgeous over-sized front porch. Wood floors throughout home. Central heat and air. Only a short drive to IH10 and Loop 410!!
(RLNE5328746)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 231 Laddie Place have any available units?
