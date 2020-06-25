All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 231 Laddie Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
231 Laddie Place
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

231 Laddie Place

231 Laddie Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

231 Laddie Place, San Antonio, TX 78201
Maverick

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
231 Laddie Pl - This cozy 3 bed/1 bath home offers a large open living area, spacious kitchen, and gorgeous over-sized front porch. Wood floors throughout home. Central heat and air. Only a short drive to IH10 and Loop 410!!

(RLNE5328746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 Laddie Place have any available units?
231 Laddie Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 231 Laddie Place currently offering any rent specials?
231 Laddie Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 Laddie Place pet-friendly?
No, 231 Laddie Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 231 Laddie Place offer parking?
No, 231 Laddie Place does not offer parking.
Does 231 Laddie Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 Laddie Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 Laddie Place have a pool?
No, 231 Laddie Place does not have a pool.
Does 231 Laddie Place have accessible units?
No, 231 Laddie Place does not have accessible units.
Does 231 Laddie Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 Laddie Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 Laddie Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 231 Laddie Place has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Biltmore Park
1111 Vista Valet
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Rio Springs
2800 W Hutchins Pl
San Antonio, TX 78224
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Deer Oaks
7230 Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Lodge at Timberhill
5544 Timberhill
San Antonio, TX 78238
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio