San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
231 CARROLL ST
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM
231 CARROLL ST
231 Carroll Avenue
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
231 Carroll Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78225
Palm Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy one story two bedroom one bath, Immaculate condition,great Location is walking distance to HEB, easy access to Interstate 10 and Hwy 90. Lots of room for parking, move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 231 CARROLL ST have any available units?
231 CARROLL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 231 CARROLL ST currently offering any rent specials?
231 CARROLL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 CARROLL ST pet-friendly?
No, 231 CARROLL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 231 CARROLL ST offer parking?
Yes, 231 CARROLL ST offers parking.
Does 231 CARROLL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 CARROLL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 CARROLL ST have a pool?
No, 231 CARROLL ST does not have a pool.
Does 231 CARROLL ST have accessible units?
No, 231 CARROLL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 231 CARROLL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 CARROLL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 CARROLL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 CARROLL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
