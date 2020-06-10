231 Blue Bonnet St

231 Blue Bonnet Street, San Antonio, TX 78202 Harvard Place - Eastlawn
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This well maintained 2 bedrooms, with a bonus room and 1 bathroom is conveniently located to I-35, Fort Sam Houston, and the AT&T Center. Easy access to bus lines. Open floor plan with washer and dryer connections, and a fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
