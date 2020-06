Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

23022 Woodlawn Ridge Available 05/07/19 3 BEDROOM HOME FEATURING AN ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS*COVERED PATIO WITH A LOVELY VIEW*SPACIOUS MASTER WITH COFFERED CEILING*LARGE WALK-IN SHOWER*WALK-IN CLOSETS*FIREPLACE IN LIVING*STUDY OFF ENTRY COULD BE USED AS A DINING AREA** - 3 BEDROOM HOME FEATURING AN ISLAND KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS*COVERED PATIO WITH A LOVELY VIEW*SPACIOUS MASTER WITH COFFERED CEILING*LARGE WALK-IN SHOWER*WALK-IN CLOSETS*FIREPLACE IN LIVING*STUDY OFF ENTRY COULD BE USED AS A DINING AREA**EASY ACCESS TO TPC GOLF COURSE, SHOPPING, & RANDOLPH AFB*JOHNSON HIGH SCHOOL***$55 APP FEE PER PERSON NON-REFUNDABLE*APP FEE, 1ST MONTHS RENT, & DEPOSIT(S) MUST BE IN CERTIFIED FUNDS*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL*PETS MUST BE APPROVED BY OWNER



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3987976)