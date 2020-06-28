All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
23015 CARDIGAN CHASE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:21 AM

23015 CARDIGAN CHASE

23015 Cardigan Chase · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23015 Cardigan Chase, San Antonio, TX 78260
Stone Oak

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful won't last long. Close to shopping and great NEISD schools....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE have any available units?
23015 CARDIGAN CHASE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE currently offering any rent specials?
23015 CARDIGAN CHASE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE pet-friendly?
No, 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE offer parking?
Yes, 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE offers parking.
Does 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE have a pool?
No, 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE does not have a pool.
Does 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE have accessible units?
No, 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE does not have accessible units.
Does 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23015 CARDIGAN CHASE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Crownridge
7602 Luskey Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78259
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Westpond
1980 Horal St
San Antonio, TX 78227
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
Vista
10514 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Broadstone Oak Hills
7714 Louis Pasteur
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio