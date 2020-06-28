All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:14 AM

230 W Norwood Ct

230 W Norwood · No Longer Available
Location

230 W Norwood, San Antonio, TX 78212

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
230 W Norwood Ct Available 08/23/19 OLMOS PARK TERRACE DUPLEX - Fantastic Upstairs Unit in Beautiful Bungalow-Style Duplex in Olmos Park Terrace * Great Location Close to Trinity, UIW, SAC, Minutes to I-10, Hwy-281, Shopping, Restaurants, & Entertainment * 2 Entrances, One Interior, One Exterior * Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Living Areas & Bedrooms * Nicely-Sized Kitchen w/ Appliances Included * Shared Washer/Dryer in Carport * Landlord Pays Water/Sewer & Yard Maintenance * Fireplace is Cosmetic Only * San Antonio ISD

(RLNE4211355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 W Norwood Ct have any available units?
230 W Norwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 W Norwood Ct have?
Some of 230 W Norwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 W Norwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
230 W Norwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 W Norwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 W Norwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 230 W Norwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 230 W Norwood Ct offers parking.
Does 230 W Norwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 W Norwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 W Norwood Ct have a pool?
No, 230 W Norwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 230 W Norwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 230 W Norwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 230 W Norwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 W Norwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
