Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

230 W Norwood Ct Available 08/23/19 OLMOS PARK TERRACE DUPLEX - Fantastic Upstairs Unit in Beautiful Bungalow-Style Duplex in Olmos Park Terrace * Great Location Close to Trinity, UIW, SAC, Minutes to I-10, Hwy-281, Shopping, Restaurants, & Entertainment * 2 Entrances, One Interior, One Exterior * Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Living Areas & Bedrooms * Nicely-Sized Kitchen w/ Appliances Included * Shared Washer/Dryer in Carport * Landlord Pays Water/Sewer & Yard Maintenance * Fireplace is Cosmetic Only * San Antonio ISD



(RLNE4211355)