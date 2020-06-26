Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Home
San Antonio, TX
230 SERENADE DR
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
230 SERENADE DR
230 Serenade Drive
No Longer Available
230 Serenade Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 230 SERENADE DR have any available units?
230 SERENADE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 230 SERENADE DR currently offering any rent specials?
230 SERENADE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 SERENADE DR pet-friendly?
No, 230 SERENADE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 230 SERENADE DR offer parking?
Yes, 230 SERENADE DR offers parking.
Does 230 SERENADE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 SERENADE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 SERENADE DR have a pool?
No, 230 SERENADE DR does not have a pool.
Does 230 SERENADE DR have accessible units?
No, 230 SERENADE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 230 SERENADE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 SERENADE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 SERENADE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 SERENADE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
