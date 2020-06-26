All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 230 SERENADE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
230 SERENADE DR
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:02 AM

230 SERENADE DR

230 Serenade Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Greater Harmony Hils
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

230 Serenade Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 SERENADE DR have any available units?
230 SERENADE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 230 SERENADE DR currently offering any rent specials?
230 SERENADE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 SERENADE DR pet-friendly?
No, 230 SERENADE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 230 SERENADE DR offer parking?
Yes, 230 SERENADE DR offers parking.
Does 230 SERENADE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 SERENADE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 SERENADE DR have a pool?
No, 230 SERENADE DR does not have a pool.
Does 230 SERENADE DR have accessible units?
No, 230 SERENADE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 230 SERENADE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 SERENADE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 SERENADE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 SERENADE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Merida
2167 NE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78217
Fairways V
8710 Data Point Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Southline
226 Newell Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78215
Panther Springs
16585 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Songbird
7667 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Pecos Flats
1210 Hunt Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio