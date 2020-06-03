Rent Calculator
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
23 Adkins Ridge
23 Adkins Ridge
23 Adkins Ridge
Location
23 Adkins Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78239
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Nice two story house with a game room upstairs for entertaining. Nice covered patio to enjoy the summer days. Please verify schools if important.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23 Adkins Ridge have any available units?
23 Adkins Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 23 Adkins Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
23 Adkins Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Adkins Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 23 Adkins Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 23 Adkins Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 23 Adkins Ridge offers parking.
Does 23 Adkins Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Adkins Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Adkins Ridge have a pool?
No, 23 Adkins Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 23 Adkins Ridge have accessible units?
No, 23 Adkins Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Adkins Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Adkins Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Adkins Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Adkins Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
