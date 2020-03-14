Rent Calculator
22837 San Saba Bluff
22837 San Saba Bluff
Location
22837 San Saba Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath in Stone Oak. Neighborhood pool very close to shopping centers and grocery store. Mature trees and patio and backyard great for entertaining guest.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22837 San Saba Bluff have any available units?
22837 San Saba Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 22837 San Saba Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
22837 San Saba Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22837 San Saba Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 22837 San Saba Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 22837 San Saba Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 22837 San Saba Bluff offers parking.
Does 22837 San Saba Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22837 San Saba Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22837 San Saba Bluff have a pool?
Yes, 22837 San Saba Bluff has a pool.
Does 22837 San Saba Bluff have accessible units?
No, 22837 San Saba Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 22837 San Saba Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 22837 San Saba Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22837 San Saba Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 22837 San Saba Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
