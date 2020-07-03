22827 Cardigan Chase

Amenities

Available for at least two years. Schools and neighborhood are fantastic. Panther Creek at Stone Oak feeds into Wilderness Oak Elementary, Lopez Middle, and Reagan High School.



Comfortable home with open floor plan. Spacious kitchen, lots of light. Breakfast nook, formal dining room, family room, and living room. Upstairs den, large master bedroom with dual walk in closets. Every bedroom has walk in closet. Hardwood downstairs, carpet upstairs. Carpet is one year and a few months old.



Landscaping is drought friendly and utility bills stay on the reasonable/low side for this area.



New playground equipment and updated pool. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. No washer and dryer, but a great refrigerator!



Due to Covid-19, walk through will be coordinated after an application has been accepted and approved. We want to keep our current renter protected.

Lease Details: Owner pays HOA fees, routine pest control, and weed control



