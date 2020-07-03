All apartments in San Antonio
22827 Cardigan Chase

Location

22827 Cardigan Chase, San Antonio, TX 78260
Stone Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
Available for at least two years. Schools and neighborhood are fantastic. Panther Creek at Stone Oak feeds into Wilderness Oak Elementary, Lopez Middle, and Reagan High School.

Comfortable home with open floor plan. Spacious kitchen, lots of light. Breakfast nook, formal dining room, family room, and living room. Upstairs den, large master bedroom with dual walk in closets. Every bedroom has walk in closet. Hardwood downstairs, carpet upstairs. Carpet is one year and a few months old.

Landscaping is drought friendly and utility bills stay on the reasonable/low side for this area.

New playground equipment and updated pool. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. No washer and dryer, but a great refrigerator!

Due to Covid-19, walk through will be coordinated after an application has been accepted and approved. We want to keep our current renter protected.
Lease Details: Owner pays HOA fees, routine pest control, and weed control

(RLNE5769151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22827 Cardigan Chase have any available units?
22827 Cardigan Chase doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22827 Cardigan Chase have?
Some of 22827 Cardigan Chase's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets.
Is 22827 Cardigan Chase currently offering any rent specials?
22827 Cardigan Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22827 Cardigan Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, 22827 Cardigan Chase is pet friendly.
Does 22827 Cardigan Chase offer parking?
No, 22827 Cardigan Chase does not offer parking.
Does 22827 Cardigan Chase have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22827 Cardigan Chase does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22827 Cardigan Chase have a pool?
Yes, 22827 Cardigan Chase has a pool.
Does 22827 Cardigan Chase have accessible units?
No, 22827 Cardigan Chase does not have accessible units.
Does 22827 Cardigan Chase have units with dishwashers?
No, 22827 Cardigan Chase does not have units with dishwashers.

