All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 228 REX ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
San Antonio, TX
228 REX ST
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM
228 REX ST
228 Rex Street
No Longer Available
Location
228 Rex Street, San Antonio, TX 78212
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WONDERFUL DUPLEX IN OLMOS PARK TERRACE. UNIT HAS ITS OWN 1 CAR GARAGE. LIGHTED DESK STUDY AREA UPSTAIRS. CEILING FANS. CERAMIC TILE ON FIRST FLOOR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 228 REX ST have any available units?
228 REX ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 228 REX ST currently offering any rent specials?
228 REX ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 REX ST pet-friendly?
No, 228 REX ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 228 REX ST offer parking?
Yes, 228 REX ST offers parking.
Does 228 REX ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 REX ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 REX ST have a pool?
No, 228 REX ST does not have a pool.
Does 228 REX ST have accessible units?
No, 228 REX ST does not have accessible units.
Does 228 REX ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 REX ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 REX ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 REX ST does not have units with air conditioning.
