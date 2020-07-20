All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
22711 Llano Sound
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:10 AM

22711 Llano Sound

22711 Llano Sound · No Longer Available
Location

22711 Llano Sound, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*STONE OAK* Beautifully Maintained 5 Bdrm Home Features 3 Full Baths, Open Floor Plan, Island Kitchen, Separate Living & Dining Room, Family Rm w/ Fireplace, Secondary Bedrm Down, Game Rm Upstairs! 5th Bdrm Can be Used as Study. Tile & Laminate Flooring Throughout Except Carpet in Bdrms. Neutral Colors thru out! Modern Fixtures & Stainless Steel Appliances. Sprinkler System, Water Softener Installed 11/2017! Phenomenal Location! Near HEB, Retailers & Restaurants. Excellent NEISD Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22711 Llano Sound have any available units?
22711 Llano Sound doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22711 Llano Sound have?
Some of 22711 Llano Sound's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22711 Llano Sound currently offering any rent specials?
22711 Llano Sound is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22711 Llano Sound pet-friendly?
No, 22711 Llano Sound is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 22711 Llano Sound offer parking?
Yes, 22711 Llano Sound offers parking.
Does 22711 Llano Sound have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22711 Llano Sound does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22711 Llano Sound have a pool?
No, 22711 Llano Sound does not have a pool.
Does 22711 Llano Sound have accessible units?
No, 22711 Llano Sound does not have accessible units.
Does 22711 Llano Sound have units with dishwashers?
No, 22711 Llano Sound does not have units with dishwashers.
