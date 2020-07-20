22711 Llano Sound

Amenities

*STONE OAK* Beautifully Maintained 5 Bdrm Home Features 3 Full Baths, Open Floor Plan, Island Kitchen, Separate Living & Dining Room, Family Rm w/ Fireplace, Secondary Bedrm Down, Game Rm Upstairs! 5th Bdrm Can be Used as Study. Tile & Laminate Flooring Throughout Except Carpet in Bdrms. Neutral Colors thru out! Modern Fixtures & Stainless Steel Appliances. Sprinkler System, Water Softener Installed 11/2017! Phenomenal Location! Near HEB, Retailers & Restaurants. Excellent NEISD Schools!